Peter Jackson, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton Will Discuss Their Careers in Cannes Convos

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival lineup just grew by three, although this time it’s not screenings but meaty conversations with a trio of individuals from contemporary cinema.

Sir Peter Jackson, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton will discuss their careers in three separate conversations as part of the “Rendezvous at the Festival de Cannes” program.

Jackson, who is also receiving an honorary Palme d’or at the festival, is up first on May 13 to talk about his career from splatter features like “Brain Dead” to the Oscar-nominated drama “Heavenly Creatures” to the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and beyond. Most recently, Jackson directed the lauded Apple docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back.”

Blanchett will discuss her lengthy acting career on May 17, including “Tár,” “Blue Jasmine” and “I’m Not There,” while Swinton will run through her varied filmography on May 21.

Jackson, Blanchett and Swinton are all Oscar winners.