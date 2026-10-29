Patrick Stewart Remembered: William Shatner, Hugh Jackman and More Mourn Legend’s Death

Patrick Stewart, the iconic star of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and the “X-Men” franchise, died Wednesday, and tributes unexpectedly rolled in.

The actor’s death was announced in a post on his Instagram account. Stewart died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday at 86, following what his family described as “a brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia,” the actor’s official Instagram account posted Thursday. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

The statement added: “His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre. He explored the human condition in all its poetic complexity and brought hope not only to the far reaches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but into science fiction’s most iconic final frontier aboard the Starship Enterprise.”

There were few people alive who didn’t know his face or recognize his voice. The appreciations for the actor’s wide range of work across both stage and screen flooded in.

“All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart,” Marvel Studios wrote on X. “Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from ‘X- Men’ to ‘Logan’ to ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ He was a singular talent, a generous collaborator and a true gentleman. Our hearts go out to his wife Sunny, his children, his friends and the countless fans around the world whose lives he touched with his art.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had his own memories of Stewart that he shared in a statement.

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the first ‘X-Men,’” Feige said. “After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe — and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas.”

Feige added: “Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor. It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him. His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed.”

Here are more reactions to the star’s death:

“What a heartbreaking week it has been,” William Shatner wrote on Facebook. “Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed.”

“Fans across the world mourn the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend,” George Takei said on Threads. “As Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart took the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before, and he inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain.”

“We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today,” Hugh Jackman said on Instagram. “And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days.”

All of us at Marvel Studios are deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. Sir Patrick brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity, defining the character for generations of fans, from X- Men to Logan to Avengers:… pic.twitter.com/ZQoqYnSngs — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 29, 2026

Patrick was one of those icons who we somehow all took for granted would always be with us.

I grew up as a fan, and was later gifted the privilege of becoming a colleague and friend, working with him for many years on “American Dad!”, “Family Guy”, and “Ted”. He was that rare… pic.twitter.com/aqHCHjKNrL — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) October 29, 2026

"Seize the time. Live now. Make now always the most precious time. Now will never come again."

Patrick Stewart, 1940-2026 pic.twitter.com/Vwin3RYGFh — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) October 29, 2026

Oh Captain, my Captain.



This is how I’ll always remember you… pic.twitter.com/SjrERTrZJQ — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) October 29, 2026

Patrick Stewart! I don’t like it Bob! — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) October 29, 2026

Damn.



He was so kind to me on the X-MEN set.



I was so touched to see his magical friendship with @IanMcKellen bloom on that film.



A true gentleman.



A wellspring of effortless charisma.



A galaxy-spanning talent.



Thank you for the memories, Professor.#PatrickStewart https://t.co/t5jKHbTHje — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) October 29, 2026

“Patrick was not only a true lion of the profession, he was the rarest of alchemists, one who could literally turn the written word into flesh and blood,” Akiva Goldsman, co-creator of “Star Trek: Picard,” wrote in a statement. “Patrick was kind, strong, fiercely intelligent, collaborative, vulnerable and wise. His Captain Jean-Luc Picard permanently expanded the universe of Star Trek without measure. He will be deeply missed by this one fan and by so many more.”