‘The View’ Hosts Rib Joy Behar on Old Photo of Her Dad: ‘He Looks Like a Brother, I’m Just Saying’

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In observation of Veteran’s Day on Wednesday morning, the hosts of “The View” honored veterans in their own families, which included host Joy Behar’s father. But the photo she chose to bring up prompted a bit of teasing from Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, as they questioned his race.

To kick of the day’s episode, host Sara Haines honored her own parents, who are Air Force veterans. Behar followed, giving a shoutout to her “daddy,” who served in World War II. As a photo of him appeared on-screen, the ABC hosts marveled at his looks, before Goldberg promptly joked about what his race might actually be.