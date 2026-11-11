‘The View’ Hosts Rib Joy Behar on Old Photo of Her Dad: ‘He Looks Like a Brother, I’m Just Saying’

In observation of Veteran’s Day on Wednesday morning, the hosts of “The View” honored veterans in their own families, which included host Joy Behar’s father. But the photo she chose to bring up prompted a bit of teasing from Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, as they questioned his race.
To kick of the day’s episode, host Sara Haines honored her own parents, who are Air Force veterans. Behar followed, giving a shoutout to her “daddy,” who served in World War II. As a photo of him appeared on-screen, the ABC hosts marveled at his looks, before Goldberg promptly joked about what his race might actually be.
“He looks like a brother!” she said with a laugh. “I’m just saying! Looks like a brother!”
“He looks like a brother a little bit, yeah! Yeah!” Sunny Hostin, who is afro-latina agreed. “You sure, Joy? I think he’s one of us, Joy!”
Behar took the jokes in stride though, agreeing that “he might be.” She recalled her father working for Coca-Cola while he was stationed overseas, and during that time, there was a newspaper story about him that also questioned his race based on how he looked.
The women quickly moved on, with Goldberg honoring her own family members who served, including her grandfather and her father, in both World Wars. Meanwhile, Hostin’s father and uncle served in the military, as well as several cousins.
To commemorate the occasion, Goldberg wore an American flag scarf that she pulls out annually for the holiday.
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.