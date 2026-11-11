‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Gives Dems One Free Pass for Missing Hegseth Impeachment Vote: ‘Do Not Do This’

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Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was not impeached this week, in large part because 11 Democrats were absent from the hearing where the procedural vote took place. The results infuriated the hosts of “The View” on Wednesday morning, prompting moderator Whoopi Goldberg to offer Dems a warning: they don’t get to do this again.

Discussing the situation during the day’s Hot Topics, Goldberg scoffed at the excuses offered by the Democrats who were absent, including traffic, health issues and conflicting events. After watching clips of angry Democrats who were present scolding those who weren’t, the ABC moderator promptly wanted to “pile on.”