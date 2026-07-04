Where to Watch Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on TV or Streaming

If you’d rather watch your fireworks from inside you might as well make it a particularly good show.

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is pulling out all the stops for the country’s 250th birthday. This year celebrates not only America’s milestone birthday but also 50 years of the fireworks show in New York City. The event will feature more than 85,000 fireworks, a laser show and musical performances by Noah Kahan, Post Malone and others.

“We’re proud to honor our 50th anniversary with an expanded show, never-before-seen effects and music’s biggest stars for a truly unforgettable celebration,” Will Coss, Macy’s Fourth of July executive producer, said in a statement.

Here is where and when to tune in for the Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular.

When is the Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular?

You guessed it. The Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular is … on the Fourth of July.

Where can you watch the Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular?

The big Fourth of July fireworks bash and concert begins on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and runs for two hours. If you want to stream the show, you can do so through the Peacock app.

Who is performing at the Fourth of July Spectacular?

Alongside the nearly 30-minute long fireworks show, there will also be a number of musical performances during the spectacular. Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey and Blake Shelton all are scheduled to perform during the event.

“The Voice” Season 29 winner Alexia Jayy will sing as the fireworks themselves go off.