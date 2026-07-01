The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Tubi This Week

Fourth of July weekend is a great outdoor holiday but sometimes it can be nice to avoid the heat, enjoy the A/C and binge a few movies.
Tubi has plenty of films worth watching or revisiting, but three stand out as especially fitting for Fourth of July weekend — from an obvious holiday rewatch to movies that capture the height of summer or feel distinctly American.
These are the three movies on Tubi to check out this week.
Holes
To people of a certain age, “Holes” is a seminal text and an influential adaptation. The story of a boys’ correctional camp where they’re “taught” good behavior by digging holes – secretly a ploy looking for lost treasures – is a good enough hook on its own. Add in Shia LaBeouf, who was at the height of his popularity playing Stanley Yelnats, and you had a recipe to hit the millennial generation at center mass. “Holes” is a movie that has remained fun and infinitely rewatchable for decades at this point and shows no signs of changing, but you could just queue it up and prove it for yourself.
Legally Blonde
With Prime Video dropping their prequel series about Elle Woods’ time in high school, it’s the perfect time to revisit the original. Reese Witherspoon as the star continues to be the reason to tune in to the 2001 comedy about Woods’ time at Harvard Law. If you plan to dive into “Elle” over the holiday weekend, there is no reason not to refresh on where the character is headed. And also it’s just a hilarious movie that also feels in line with the Fourth of July/patriotic spirit.
Watch “Legally Blonde” for the first time or rewatch before going deeper into the somehow expanding lore of Elle Woods – either way you won’t be disappointed.
Independence Day
It’s the iconic Fourth of July week rewatch for a reason. Watching Will Smith fight off an alien invasion in a jet while Bill Pullman’s President Whitmore gives his classic rallying speech is enough to make any American stand up and cheer for the red, white, and blue. It’s also a distinctly easy watch. The end of the world is here, a ragtag group bands together to stop it. Press play on the movie and pause on your problems.