Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in July 2026

“Dutton Ranch” is wrapping up its first season, “Big Brother” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” are back with new episodes, and as ever, there are plenty of live sporting events, including WNBA and Big 3 Basketball games, UFC matches and the PGA Tour.

For film lovers, July is a light month in new debuts, though there are plenty of familiar titles hitting the library, including the “Expendables” franchise, “Steel Magnolias,” “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Deepwater Horizon.”

The TV side of things is pretty busy in July, however – especially for finales. In addition to the “Yellowstone” spinoff “Dutton Ranch,” which has already been renewed for Season 2, “The Chi” series finale will air this month, as well as season cappers for “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked,” and “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”

Check out the full list of everything new on Paramount+ in July below.

July 1

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” Seasons 1–2

“Clifford’s Puppy Days” Seasons 1–2

“Garfield and Friends” Seasons 1–7

“Goosebumps” Seasons 1–4

“Magic School Bus” Seasons 1–4

“PAW Patrol: Fire Rescue”

“Super Duper Bunny League” Seasons 1–2

“Aeon Flux”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Anthropoid”

“Bad News Bears”

“Big Night”

“Boomerang”

“Borg vs. McEnroe”

“Carriers”

“City of God”

“City of Men”

“Critical Condition”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Down to Earth”

“Everybody Wants Some!!”

“Extract”

“Fences”

“Flight”

“Focus”

“Gemini Man”

“Glory”

“Good Boys”

“Good Morning, Vietnam”

“Grease 2”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Here and Now”

“Imagine That”

“Kiss the Girls”

“Marathon Man”

“Men, Women & Children”

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

“Nightwatch”

“Out of the Furnace”

“Overdrive”

“Rio”

“Road Trip”

“Serendipity”

“She’s All That”

“Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Steel Magnolias”

“Super 8”

“The Commuter”

“The Dutchman”

“The Expendables”

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3”

“The Expendables 4”

“The Island”

“The Kid”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Machinist”

“The Perfect Gamble”

“The Ring”

“The Ring Two”

“The Sum of All Fears”

“The Untouchables”

“Tremors”

“Vacation”

“War and Peace”

“Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!”

“Wuthering Heights”

“xXx”

“Young Adult”

July 3

“Dutton Ranch” Season 1 Finale

July 4

“The Great American Block Party 250”

July 4

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream

July 4–5

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

July 5

BIG3 Basketball

Canada Sail Grand Prix

July 7

“Tyler Perry’s Zatima” Season 4 Finale

July 8

“Wardriver”

July 9

“Big Brother” Season 28

July 11

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Stirling Albion vs. Dundee United

UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2

WNBA: Portland Fire vs. Atlanta Dream

July 11–12

PGA Tour: Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

July 12

BIG3 Basketball

July 14

“The Real Wolf of Wall Street”

July 17

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” Season 11 Finale

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” Season 8 Finale

July 18

NWSL: Denver Summit FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

NWSL: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen vs. Queen’s Park

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Dundee United vs. Arbroath

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman

USL: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC

WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

July 19

2026 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final

BIG3 Basketball

Progressive AVP League Central Park

WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream

July 21

“Teen Mom UK: New Generation” Season 4

July 22

“All the Queen’s Men” Season 5 Finale

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: St. Mirren vs. Dunfermline Athletic

July 23

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 19 Finale

July 24

“The Chi” Series Finale

July 25

Ripken National Championships

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Rountree Jr.

July 25–26

PGA Tour: 3M Open (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

July 26

BIG3 Basketball

PBR Teams Season Preview Show

SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Queen of the South vs. Aberdeen

Zuffa Boxing 09: Berlanga vs. Butler

July 31

PBR Teams Series: PBR Wildcatter Days