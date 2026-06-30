Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in July 2026

“Dutton Ranch” is wrapping up its first season, “Big Brother” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” are back with new episodes, and as ever, there are plenty of live sporting events, including WNBA and Big 3 Basketball games, UFC matches and the PGA Tour.
For film lovers, July is a light month in new debuts, though there are plenty of familiar titles hitting the library, including the “Expendables” franchise, “Steel Magnolias,” “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Deepwater Horizon.”
The TV side of things is pretty busy in July, however – especially for finales. In addition to the “Yellowstone” spinoff “Dutton Ranch,” which has already been renewed for Season 2, “The Chi” series finale will air this month, as well as season cappers for “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked,” and “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”
Check out the full list of everything new on Paramount+ in July below.
July 1
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” Seasons 1–2
“Clifford’s Puppy Days” Seasons 1–2
“Garfield and Friends” Seasons 1–7
“Goosebumps” Seasons 1–4
“Magic School Bus” Seasons 1–4
“PAW Patrol: Fire Rescue”
“Super Duper Bunny League” Seasons 1–2
“Aeon Flux”
“An Officer and a Gentleman”
“Anthropoid”
“Bad News Bears”
“Big Night”
“Boomerang”
“Borg vs. McEnroe”
“Carriers”
“City of God”
“City of Men”
“Critical Condition”
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Down to Earth”
“Everybody Wants Some!!”
“Extract”
“Fences”
“Flight”
“Focus”
“Gemini Man”
“Glory”
“Good Boys”
“Good Morning, Vietnam”
“Grease 2”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Here and Now”
“Imagine That”
“Kiss the Girls”
“Marathon Man”
“Men, Women & Children”
“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”
“Nightwatch”
“Out of the Furnace”
“Overdrive”
“Rio”
“Road Trip”
“Serendipity”
“She’s All That”
“Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow”
“Sleepy Hollow”
“Steel Magnolias”
“Super 8”
“The Commuter”
“The Dutchman”
“The Expendables”
“The Expendables 2”
“The Expendables 3”
“The Expendables 4”
“The Island”
“The Kid”
“The Longest Yard”
“The Machinist”
“The Perfect Gamble”
“The Ring”
“The Ring Two”
“The Sum of All Fears”
“The Untouchables”
“Tremors”
“Vacation”
“War and Peace”
“Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!”
“Wuthering Heights”
“xXx”
“Young Adult”
July 3
“Dutton Ranch” Season 1 Finale
July 4
“The Great American Block Party 250”
July 4
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream
July 4–5
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
July 5
BIG3 Basketball
Canada Sail Grand Prix
July 7
“Tyler Perry’s Zatima” Season 4 Finale
July 8
“Wardriver”
July 9
“Big Brother” Season 28
July 11
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Stirling Albion vs. Dundee United
UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2
WNBA: Portland Fire vs. Atlanta Dream
July 11–12
PGA Tour: Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
July 12
BIG3 Basketball
July 14
“The Real Wolf of Wall Street”
July 17
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” Season 11 Finale
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked” Season 8 Finale
July 18
NWSL: Denver Summit FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
NWSL: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Aberdeen vs. Queen’s Park
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Dundee United vs. Arbroath
UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman
USL: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC
WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever
July 19
2026 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final
BIG3 Basketball
Progressive AVP League Central Park
WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream
July 21
“Teen Mom UK: New Generation” Season 4
July 22
“All the Queen’s Men” Season 5 Finale
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: St. Mirren vs. Dunfermline Athletic
July 23
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4
“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 19 Finale
July 24
“The Chi” Series Finale
July 25
Ripken National Championships
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Rountree Jr.
July 25–26
PGA Tour: 3M Open (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
July 26
BIG3 Basketball
PBR Teams Season Preview Show
SPFL Premier Sports Cup: Queen of the South vs. Aberdeen
Zuffa Boxing 09: Berlanga vs. Butler
July 31
PBR Teams Series: PBR Wildcatter Days