Tom Hardy to Return to ‘MobLand’ as Paramount+ Eyes Season 3 Renewal

Tom Hardy will return to “MobLand” after all as the Paramount+ series eyes a Season 3 renewal, TheWrap has learned.

After some back and forth about whether Hardy would be returning to “MobLand” should the series get the Season 3 greenlight, the behind-the-scenes drama seems to have resolved itself, with the actor now set to return to the series, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Despite the path forward for the series, which also stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, “MobLand” does not yet have the official Season 3 greenlight from Paramount+.

News first broke in late May that Hardy would not be returning to the series due to onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth and 101 Studios, though reports surfaced shortly after that the door for Season 3 actually was not closed for Hardy and that discussions were being held for ways that he could return in the case the show scores a Season 3 renewal.

Those efforts culminated in a meeting between Hardy, Butterworth and executive producer David Glasser in London that mended issues and paved the way for Hardy’s return, according to media reports.

TheWrap has reached out to reps for Hardy, 101 Studios and Paramount+ for further comment.

In the midst of the reports of Hardy’s firing, “MobLand” co-star Mirren showed support for Hardy on social media in late May, writing “love you now and always.”

Hardy stars in “MobLand” as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for a London crime family. In addition to Hardy, Mirren and Brosnan, the show also stars Janet McTeer, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon, Daniel Betts, Geoff Bell Jordi Mollà, Toby Jones and Helen Mirren.

“MobLand,” which was created by Ronan Bennett, premiered in March 2025 and was renewed for a second season that June, which wrapped production in March.