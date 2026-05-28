Helen Mirren Shows Support for ‘MobLand’ Co-Star Tom Hardy Amid Firing Reports

Amid reports of Tom Hardy’s axing from Paramount+’s “MobLand,” Helen Mirren showed support for her co-star in a Thursday social media post.

On Thursday, Mirren posted a photo of Hardy, with whom she co-stars in “MobLand” alongside Pierce Brosnan, to her Instagram with the caption, “love you now and always” with her sign off.

Mirren’s support came days after news broke that Hardy would not appear in a third season of “MobLand” should it get the green light, with insiders telling TheWrap he was asked not to return to the Paramount+ series. The axing was reported to be a result of on-set issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios and others.

However, Variety reported Thursday that the door for Season 3 actually was not closed for Hardy and that discussions were being held for ways that he could return in the case the show scores a Season 3 renewal.

TheWrap has reached out to reps for Hardy, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount+ for further comment.

Hardy stars as the central character in “MobLand” as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for a London crime family. Created by Ronan Bennett, “MobLand” premiered in March 2025 and was renewed for a second season that June, which wrapped production in March.

Notably, Butterworth’s current deal with Paramount will conclude at the end of the year, and in April, Butterworth signed an overall five-year deal with Universal Entertainment across TV, streaming and film.

In addition to Hardy, Mirren and Brosnan, the show also stars Janet McTeer, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon, Daniel Betts, Geoff Bell Jordi Mollà, Toby Jones and Helen Mirren.