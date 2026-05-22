Tom Hardy Fired From ‘MobLand’ Season 3

Tom Hardy will not appear in a potential third season of “MobLand” after being fired from the Paramount+ series once Season 2 had wrapped, according to multiple media reports.

Hardy was reportedly let go due to onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios and others. Production for Season 2wrapped in March.

TheWrap has reached out to reps for Hardy, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount+ for further comment.

Ronan Bennett’s crime drama premiered in March 2025 and was renewed for a second season that June, which finished filming this past March. The show also stars Pierce Brosnan, Janet McTeer, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon, Daniel Betts, Geoff Bell Jordi Mollà, Toby Jones and Helen Mirren.

Puck was first to report this news.

More to come…