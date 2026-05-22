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Tom Hardy Fired From ‘MobLand’ Season 3

The axing was due to clashes on set

A close-up portrait of a man with short, slicked-back gray hair and a trimmed beard, wearing a black leather jacket over a dark shirt. He has a serious expression, with furrowed brows and intense eyes. The background is plain and dark, keeping the focus on his face and upper body.
Tom Hardy in "MobLand" Luke Varley/Paramount+)

Tom Hardy will not appear in a potential third season of “MobLand” after being fired from the Paramount+ series once Season 2 had wrapped, according to multiple media reports.

Hardy was reportedly let go due to onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios and others. Production for Season 2wrapped in March.

TheWrap has reached out to reps for Hardy, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount+ for further comment.

Ronan Bennett’s crime drama premiered in March 2025 and was renewed for a second season that June, which finished filming this past March. The show also stars Pierce Brosnan, Janet McTeer, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon, Daniel Betts, Geoff Bell Jordi Mollà, Toby Jones and Helen Mirren.

Puck was first to report this news.

More to come…

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Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

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