‘Dutton Ranch’ Recruits ‘SEAL Team’ Creator Benjamin Cavell as Season 2 Showrunner

“Dutton Ranch” has found its next leader. The “Yellowstone” spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser recruited “SEAL Team” creator Benjamin Cavell as new executive producer and showrunner for Season 2, TheWrap has learned.

The series, which airs its Season 1 finale on Friday, was renewed for Season 2 last week after becoming the biggest original series launch in Paramount+ history with 12.9 million global viewers in seven days.

Cavell succeeds “Dutton Ranch” creator Chad Feehan, who exited the drama series ahead of its series premiere after reports of tension with Reilly and Hauser, along with others on set.

Cavell is known for creating the MGM+ drama series “The Institute,” based on the Stephen King novel. He also created “SEAL Team” for CBS and Paramount+ and co-created the Paramount+ limited series “The Stand.” He wrote on six seasons of “Justified,” and ended its run as an executive producer. He also served as a writer and co-executive producer on Showtime’s “Homeland” and “Sneaky Pete,” as well as a consulting producer on MGM+ series “Godfather of Harlem.” He is repped by CAA, The Shuman Company and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

“Dutton Ranch” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Executive producers include Cavell, David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Hauser and Reilly. The series was created by Feehan and is based on characters created by executive producer Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

The series also stars stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

“Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history and we are thrilled to bring a whole new world to life with ‘Dutton Ranch’ for our subscribers around the world,” said Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+. “We’re also incredibly grateful to our partners, including the teams at Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, for bringing this new series to life with such grit, heart and authenticity.”

“’Dutton Ranch’ has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity,” said Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios. “Thank you to our partners at Paramount+ and 101 Studios for a phenomenal first season. We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in Season Two.”