Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s Texas adventure is far from over, with “Dutton Ranch” renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+ and Paramount Network.

The show has not named a new showrunner following the exit of executive producer Chad Feehan before the series premiere.

The Texas-set “Yellowstone” spinoff series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser premiered with two episodes on May 15, becoming Paramount+’s biggest original series launch ever after scoring 12.9 million viewers in seven days.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in “Dutton Ranch” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

The show also delivered 2.9 million total viewers during its two-episode debut on Paramount Network, marking the biggest series premiere on cable since 2023. “Dutton Ranch” also ranked as the top cable entertainment telecast among the 18-49 demo and total viewers, with the premiere telecast scoring 185 million viewers.

“Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history and we are thrilled to bring a whole new world to life with ‘Dutton Ranch’ for our subscribers around the world,” said Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+. “We’re also incredibly grateful to our partners, including the teams at Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, for bringing this new series to life with such grit, heart and authenticity.”

“’Dutton Ranch’ has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity,” said Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios. “Thank you to our partners at Paramount+ and 101 Studios for a phenomenal first season. We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in Season Two.”

A tagline for Season 1 reads: “As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Montana – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

“Dutton Ranch” Season 2 also stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

The nine-episode first season is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Executive producers include David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Cole Hauser, Reilly and Keith Cox. Voros also directed multiple episodes of season one, including the premiere episodes and season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season.

“Dutton Ranch” releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Paramount Network. The season 1 finale is expected to release July 3.