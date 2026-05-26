‘Dutton Ranch’ Lassos Paramount+’s Best Original Series Launch With 12.9 Million Views

Taylor Sheridan has paved the way for yet another hit, with “Dutton Ranch” lassoing in Paramount+’s best original series launch to date.

“Dutton Ranch,” which extends the story for “Yellowstone’s” Beth and Rip, has amassed 12.9 million views globally in the seven days since its premiere, soaring past previous original series premieres, per internal Paramount+ figures, which define views as total minutes divided by runtime.

The seven-day viewership builds on the premiere night debut, which saw 2.9 million total viewers tune in to its two-episode debut on Paramount Network on May 15. The “Dutton Ranch” debut ranks as the biggest series premiere on cable since 2023, with the first episode scoring 1.9 million viewers. “Dutton Ranch” also ranked as the No. 1 cable entertainment telecast on premiere day among both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

Additionally, the Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios-produced series

will rank as the No. 1 streaming series for the week of May 11, per preliminarily data for Nielsen’s streaming charts.

On social media, “Dutton Ranch” scored 99 million video views and over 2 million engagements in its first three days, ranking as the No. 1 Paramount+ premiere across owned social channels.

It’s been hit after hit for Sheridan, with “The Madison” scoring the biggest first season launch debut for Sheridan with 8 million viewers in its first 10 days and “Landman” Season 2 carving its spot as one of the biggest series of 2025 with 13 consecutive weeks on Nielsen’s top 10 original series.

“Dutton Ranch,” which was created by EP and showrunner Chad Feehan, sees “Yellowstone’s” Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone. “They collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire,” the official logline reads. “In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

Following its May 15 launch, “Dutton Ranch” debuts new episodes Friday son Paramount+ and Paramount Network.