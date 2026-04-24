‘Dutton Ranch’ Showrunner Chad Feehan Out Ahead of Series Premiere

“Dutton Ranch” showrunner and executive producer Chad Feehan is out ahead of the “Yellowstone” spinoff’s May 15 premiere. An insider familiar with the matter tells TheWrap that Feehan will not return for a Season 2 should the series be renewed.

According to Puck, Feehan was let go after clashing on set with stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly and other key players. A Paramount spokesperson declined to comment.

In addition to “Dutton Ranch,” Feehan’s notable credits include “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” “Ray Donovan,” “Banshee,” “Rectify,” “Southland,” and “Paranormal Activity 4”.

The series will follow Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they start to build a future together far from the trials of Yellowstone. But their newfound peace in South Texas will be challenged when they collide with a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire.

The couple quickly learns that, in Texas, “blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting and the cost of survival might just be your soul,” according to a press release.

Starring alongside Hauser and Reilly are Ed Harris, Annette Bening, Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind.

In addition to Feehan, the Paramount+ series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, Reilly, Hauser and Keith Cox. Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios serve as producers.