‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Dutton Ranch’ Drops First Trailer, Sets Premiere Date

“Yellowstone” may be over, but Beth and Rip’s love story is continuing. “Dutton Ranch,” the latest spinoff set in the “Yellowstone” universe, will premiere on Paramount+ on May 15, the streamer announced Monday. Paramount+ also dropped first-look photos and a new teaser for the upcoming drama.

The series will follow Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they start to build a future together far from the trials of Yellowstone. But their newfound peace in South Texas will be challenged when they collide with a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. The couple quickly learns that, in Texas, “blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting and the cost of survival might just be your soul,” according to a press release.

In addition to Hauser and Reilly, the series will star Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca and Natalie Alyn Lind also star in the upcoming series.

The first teaser for the show doesn’t share much of what’s to come, but boy is there a lot of action — the first look shows Beth brandishing a gun, a body being pulled away and Rip punching and shooting at multiple people.

“A legacy is a beautiful thing. But only if it survives,” Beth ominously says at the end of the teaser. Watch the full video, below.

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Paramount+ also released several first-look images for the upcoming series. Check them out, below.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in “Dutton Ranch” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

J.R. Villarreal as Azul, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in “Dutton Ranch” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson in “Dutton Ranch” (Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+)

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Ed Harris as Everett McKinney in “Dutton Ranch” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in “Dutton Ranch” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in “Dutton Ranch” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

The first two episodes of “Dutton Ranch” will premiere globally on Paramount+ on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / PT. New episodes will then air weekly. There will be nine episodes altogether in the first season of the drama.

“Dutton Ranch” is created and executive produced by showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Other EPs include David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Keith Cox. Voros also directs several episodes in the series, including the premiere and season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.