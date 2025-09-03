Ed Harris Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Beth and Rip Spinoff Series

Ed Harris will join the upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff series “The Dutton Ranch,” following the lives of Beth and Rip.

The “Westworld” actor will star alongside Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Finn Little from the original Western series and previously announced new cast member Annette Bening. Chad Feehan will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “The Dutton Ranch” with Taylor Sheridan executive producing.

“The Dutton Ranch” will drop viewers into the lives of Beth and Rip as they manage the 7,000 acre property they fought for, raise their son Carter and struggle to survive out West.

Harris is set to play a “weathered veteran” and veterinarian Everett McKinney, who services the town with compassion and his great sense of humor. He joins Bening who is set to play Beulah Jackson, the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

More to come…