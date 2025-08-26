‘Y: Marshals’ Taps 3 ‘Yellowstone’ Alumni for CBS Spinoff With Luke Grimes

“Y: Marshals” is bringing back some familiar faces for CBS’ “Yellowstone” spinoff starring Luke Grimes, TheWrap has learned.

The crime procedural, which is led by Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, has added fellow “Yellowstone” alumni Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merrill to its cast as series regulars, reprising their roles of Thomas Rainwater, Mo and Tate Dutton, respectively.

Other series regulars added include “Rescue: HI-Surf” star Arielle Kebbel as Belle, Ash Santos (“Pulse”) as Andrea and Tatanka Means (“Reservation Dogs”) as Miles. All three are set to be members of the U.S. Marshals. Actor Brett Cullen is also set to appear in a recurring role as Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana.

They all join Grimes and co-star Logan Marshall-Green in the show’s cast. Marshall-Green is set to play Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce’s military days.

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” reads the official logline for the spinoff, set for release midseason.

“Y: Marshals” (working title) is produced by Paramount Television Studios with executive producer Taylor Sheridan along with David C. Glasser executive producing for 101 Studios, as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Luke Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and showrunner Spencer Hudnut. The series will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.