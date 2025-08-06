‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Series ‘Y: Marshals’ Casts Logan Marshall-Green

“Yellowstone” spinoff series “Y: Marshals” has tapped Logan Marshall-Green to lead the upcoming CBS drama series, according to media reports.

Marshall-Green will star opposite Luke Grimes, who reprises his role as Kayce Dutton from “Yellowstone,” in the new series. The show follows Grimes’ Kayce as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring justice to his home state of Montana, per the official logline.

Marshall-Green marks the second casting announcement for the new series and the first casting outside of the “Yellowstone” franchise for “Y: Marshals,” which is the show’s working title.

Marshall-Green is best known for starring in films “Upgrade,” “The Invitation” and “Devil,” and on the TV side, he can be seen in “Big Sky,” “Damnation,” “Dark Blue,” “Traveler” and “The O.C.” Marshall-Green also recently appeared on “Sex and the City” spinoff series “And Just Like That” as Adam.

“Y: Marshals” is among the several “Yellowstone” spinoff series in the works, with “The Dutton Ranch” following Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler and “The Madison” centering on Michelle Pfeiffer’s Stacy Clyburn as she moves her family from New York City to Montana. There’s also “6666″ as well as “1944,” which will be the third “Yellowstone” prequel following “1883” and “1923.”

In May, CBS announced that “Y: Marshals” would debut in spring 2026 on Sundays at 9 p.m., taking over the slot from Taylor Sheridan’s singing competition series “The Road,” which premieres this fall.

“Y: Marshals” is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser and Spencer Hudnut, who also serves as showrunner. Additional EPs include Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.