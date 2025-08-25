Annette Bening to Lead ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Series With Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser

Annette Bening is joining the “Yellowstone” universe.

The “Nyad” star will lead Paramount Network’s upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff, joining Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Finn Little, who all reprise their “Yellowstone” roles as Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton and Carter from the flagship series. Bening will play Beulah Jackson, the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.

Additionally “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” showrunner Chad Feehan has been named as showrunner for the series, which has a working title of “The Dutton Ranch.”

Feehan will executive produce the new series, which hails from Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, alongside “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, Reilly and Hauser. Additional EPs include David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox.

The official logline for the new series is as follows: “Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

Bening’s film credits include “The Grifters,” “Bugsy,” “American Beauty,” “Being Julia,” “The Kids are All Right,” “Captain Marvel,” “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” “The American President,” “Valmont” and “Nyad.” She will soon be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride” which also stars Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard, as well as the Apple TV+ series “Lucky” alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Throughout her career, Bening has scored five Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe awards, a BAFTA award, two Screen Actors Guild awards, two Tony Award nominations, an Emmy Award nomination and three Critics Choice Award nominations.