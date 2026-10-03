White House Fires Back at Chuck Lorre After Anti-Trump Gala Speech: ‘Seek Psychiatric Help’

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The White House admonished TV producer Chuck Lorre, telling him to “seek psychiatric help” after the “Big Bang Theory” creator mocked President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in an acceptance speech at a Los Angeles charity gala.

Lorre accepted the Founders Angel Award at Project Angel Food’s Sept. 26 Angel Awards. He was honored with the charity’s highest honor, which it has bestowed only once before in its 37-year history. While accepting the lauded award, the veteran producer, who helmed hits like “Two and a Half Men” and “Mom,” launched into a series of pointed jokes about Trump and his administration.

“Sure, I’d love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens,” Lorre said, as reported by the Daily Beast. “But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of s–t in the White House.”

He continued: “I’d love to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need. That would be my preference. But because I’m a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning to turn on CNN to see if the president of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump.”

He also took a moment to call out the first lady, saying, “I’d love to encourage you to pull out your wallets and contribute to this amazing organization, but my need to cause laughter forces me to question how a country can embrace a smart, educated, warm, funny first lady like Michelle Obama and somehow be OK with [Melania].”

In response, the White House said Lorre was suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, a pejorative phrase used by the current administration to describe emotional reactions to or opposition to Donald Trump that are classified as irrational.



“Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital.

Representatives for the White House and Lorre did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.