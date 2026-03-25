White House Calls Joy Behar a ‘Talentless Hack’ After She Joked Trump Got ‘Herpes’ From Iran

The White House struck back at Joy Behar’s joke that Iran gave Donald Trump herpes as a gift, slamming the TV personality as a “talentless hack.”

Behar cracked the joke on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” and Trump’s White House wasted no time in calling her out. “An extremely unlikeable, talentless hack with a poorly rated TV show who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly Wednesday.

He added: “President Trump is working tirelessly every single day to ensure the American military continues to be the greatest, most powerful fighting force in the world that will crush our enemies and defend our great nation.”

On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the table broke down Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s comments about the war in Iran. They played a quick clip of the interview of the two talking about negotiations, including Trump’s claim that Iran had gifted the U.S. “a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.”

At this moment, Behar added her two-cents on Trump’s claim, wondering aloud: “And what’s the gift — besides herpes.”

This is far from the first time that Behar and the White House have crossed swords. Back in July, the Trump administration again said the host had come down with a case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and noted “The View” was the next show to be “pulled off the air” as it had “hit the lowest ratings” over the past few years.

They went on to say that Behar “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.”