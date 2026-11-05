‘Wild Horse Nine’ Gallops Into Theaters With a Capsule Collection of 13 Pieces Inspired by the Film

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Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine” is set in the early 1970s — and now you can dress up exactly like John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell’s characters thanks to The Tie Bar.

The Searchlight Pictures comedic spy thriller gallops into theaters this weekend after its premiere at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, along with a 13-piece capsule collection of ties and pocket squares inspired by the movie with the Chicago-based brand.