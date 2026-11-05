‘Wild Horse Nine’ Gallops Into Theaters With a Capsule Collection of 13 Pieces Inspired by the Film

Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine” is set in the early 1970s — and now you can dress up exactly like John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell’s characters thanks to The Tie Bar.
The Searchlight Pictures comedic spy thriller gallops into theaters this weekend after its premiere at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, along with a 13-piece capsule collection of ties and pocket squares inspired by the movie with the Chicago-based brand.
“The best style has a point of view, and the world of ‘Wild Horse Nine’ gave us such a rich place to start,” Tie Bar president Michelle Kohanzo shared in a statement. “We wanted to capture the essence of the 1970s with pieces that felt equally compelling today. The result captures both the character of the era while feeling natural alongside any contemporary wardrobe.”
Available online and at the flagship store in Illinois, fans will find pieces with plenty of Easter eggs from the movie itself (with costume design by Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh).
“The Tie Bar x Wild Horse Nine collection brings together a curated range of knitwear (three styles of chevron lapel full placket polos) alongside statement ties and pocket squares in a palette of burnt oranges, deep sage greens and pops of navy,” per a press release. “Geometric prints, tossed florals, tapestry-inspired patterns and bird ephemera give the capsule a distinctive visual identity, balancing the classic richness of the early 1970s with modern suiting’s versatility.”
The collaboration also comes days after Angelina Jolie hosted a special screening with McDonagh and Malkovich, as well as co-stars Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Parker Posey and producer Graham Broadbent.
“Set shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, ‘Wild Horse Nine’ follows CIA agents Chris (Malkovich) and Lee (Rockwell), who are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ (Buscemi),” reads the logline. “Against the backdrop of the island’s iconic statues, the longtime partners confront dark pasts and present conspiracies, while Chris’s newfound bond with two rebellious students (di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send their trip to this remote paradise sideways.”
Giddy up!