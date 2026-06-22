Will Arnett Rebuffs Jason Bateman’s Personal Question About Ex Amy Poehler: ‘None of Your F—king Business’

Will Arnett shut down a personal question from Jason Bateman about his ex-wife, Amy Poehler, on Monday’s “Smartless.”

Bateman opened the podcast episode by teasing co-host Arnett because he doesn’t fart in front of him and their third co-host Sean Hayes, while the other two are very open with one another.

The “Ozark” actor then asked Arnett if he ever pooped in front of his ex-wife. The “Blades of Glory” co-stars were married from 2003 to 2016.

“Will, did you ever poo in front of Amy?” Bateman asked.

“Are you looking for clicks?” Arnett jabbed back. “Are you trying to get something that we can clip around?”

“I always forget people are listening to this,” Bateman admitted. “Wait, but hang on. You were married to her, had two kids. You guys never went to the bathroom in front of each other?”

Arnett and Poehler share two teenage sons with one another, Archie and Abel. Despite both having podcasts and sharing their lives online, the co-parents choose not to speak about their divorce or separation.

The “BoJack Horseman” voice actor again roasted Bateman for asking him such a silly question about his relationship with his ex. He added shared that the “Parks and Recreation” star is “going to be outraged” by Bateman’s comments.

“I think it’s a good question,” Hayes replied, taking Bateman’s side.

“It’s not a good question. I refuse to answer it. I refuse to answer that. It’s none of your f–king business,” the “Is This Thing On?” voice actor said.

Arnett told his co-hosts to rein it in because they were disrespecting their five-time Oscar nominated guest before inviting Amy Adams on to the episode.

Poehler has previously appeared on the “Smartless” podcast as a guest, surprising her ex-husband. The two detailed what it has been like to co-parent their two sons since separating a decade ago. Arnett shared how much he values still having her as a kind of partner even after their divorce.

“I’m very proud of, certainly as parents, what we’ve been able to do,” he explained. “I’m really, really lucky to have her as a partner in this way, for us to parent in this way. There aren’t many people I speak to more than I speak to her, which is weird, because… you know what I mean? But it’s great. I feel really lucky.”