Will Ferrell Crashes Andy Richter’s Jimmy Kimmel Interview as Buddy the Elf: ‘Boring!’

Andy Richter may have stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night to promote his new book, “Elf Unwrapped,” but the spotlight was quickly stolen by Will Ferrell, who declared the interview “boring!”

Richter’s book offers an oral history into the making of 2003’s “Elf,” based on memories from its production shared by him and others involved in the film. However, he only got a few minutes to discuss the book with Kimmel before the pair were loudly interrupted by Ferrell, who was revealed to be sitting among the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studio audience in a dilapidated Buddy the Elf costume.

“Boring!” Ferrell called out from the audience. When Kimmel attempted to spin the moment into a surprise visit from Buddy the Elf, Ferrell corrected him, telling the late night host, “I’m not Buddy the Elf, you fopdoodle. I’m Will Ferrell from the ‘Land of the Lost’ movie.”

Richter, for his part, saw it as a kind gesture on Ferrell’s part to help him promote his book. Ferrell quickly shot that down, though.

“Are you high? Who even are you?” Ferrell asked. “Andy Richter from the Olsen twins movie, ‘New York Minute’? Oh, my God, that’s a great movie. When you kidnap Trey, the senator’s son, I love that.”

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Richter starred in “Elf” as one of the employees of James Caan’s publishing executive Walter Hobbs. Richter and his screen co-stars spend much of the film trying unsuccessfully to brainstorm an idea for a holiday-themed children’s book.

The actor and comedian reminded Ferrell on Monday that he let Richter interview him for his making-of “Elf” book.

“Is that what that was? I thought you were some Make-A-Wish kid,” Ferrell responded, before breaking into laughter. “Wait! I remember now! You were in ‘Elf.’ You played the guy who came up with bad ideas for unpopular books, and now you wrote one?”

“You know what book people are really gonna like better?” Ferrell asked Richter. “It’s called, ‘My Years Sitting Next to Conan O’Brien: The Will Ferrell Story.’”

“What the hell would you know about sitting next to Conan?” Richter, who served for years as O’Brien’s onscreen sidekick, pointedly asked in response.

“I spent more time sitting next to Conan than you did working on ‘Elf,’” Ferrell told him.