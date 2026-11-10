Seth Meyers Shames Audience Reaction to His Flub: ‘Don’t Give Me Your Mitch-McConnell-Is-Dead Applause!’

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Seth Meyers got a bit ahead of himself in Monday’s night “A Closer Look” segment, leading to a flub that the audience found endearing. But when the crowd applauded him for it, the NBC host waved them off, scolding them for giving him “your Mitch-McConnell-is-dead applause.”

The mistake occurred about halfway through the segment, as the “Late Night” host cracked up at Eric Croft, the chairman of the Alaska Democratic party who compared counting ballots in the state to having sex (“Finishing first and early is not the main goal”).