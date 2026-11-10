Seth Meyers Shames Audience Reaction to His Flub: ‘Don’t Give Me Your Mitch-McConnell-Is-Dead Applause!’

Seth Meyers got a bit ahead of himself in Monday’s night “A Closer Look” segment, leading to a flub that the audience found endearing. But when the crowd applauded him for it, the NBC host waved them off, scolding them for giving him “your Mitch-McConnell-is-dead applause.”
The mistake occurred about halfway through the segment, as the “Late Night” host cracked up at Eric Croft, the chairman of the Alaska Democratic party who compared counting ballots in the state to having sex (“Finishing first and early is not the main goal”).
“I didn’t realize the ‘blue’ in ‘blue wave’ meant things were going to get filthy. ‘So Democrats are, uh, we’re pretty excited,’” Meyers joked, pretending to speak into a microphone. “‘We’re so excited about, uh,’ oh sorry, s–t!”
With that, Meyers literally cut himself off and cracked up for a moment. He quickly recovered though, and explained that he launched into the microphone bit too soon, and “couldn’t get out of it.” As the audience applause picked up, the late night host simply narrowed his eyes at the crowd.
“Don’t,” he scolded. “Don’t give me your Mitch-McConnell-is-dead applause!”
That only earned a bigger laugh, but it did quiet the applause, so Meyers could take another run at the joke he intended to make the first time.
“Democrats are so giddy, they’re on CNN doing a tight five about how voting is like sex,” he corrected, once again grabbing his fake mic. “‘Uh, yeah, so Alaska takes it slow, Florida finishes quick, and Rhode Island’s so small, you didn’t even know if the vote is in yet!’”