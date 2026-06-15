World Cup Tourists Are Losing Their Minds Over American Institutions Like Waffle House: ‘We Will Be Coming Back’ | Video

European World Cup fans have gone viral online the last few days for their sincere, enthusiastic reactions to some of America’s greatest cultural wonders — namely, ranch dressing and Waffle House.

“This is so surreal, just had the best food ever,” one fan wrote on X under a video taken from inside an Indiana restaurant, adding in a subsequent tweet, “Why did no one tell me ranch sauce is like cr—k? EUROPE WE NEED RANCH ASAP.”

One Leeds fan posted their photos from Chicago, including a video of them taking an escalator up a multi-storied Starbucks. “Most Starbucks in the U.K. are the size of a bathroom. This Starbucks in Chicago is FIVE STOREYS [sic] high,” the fan wrote on X, adding, “I’m drinking a whiskey in a Starbucks … cheers!”

A different German fan went viral for their meticulous social media notes about their trip through Georgia, which — by necessity — included a stop at a local Waffle House.

“Just had our first Waffle House experience at 1 a.m. Great food, great prices, and friendly staff,” the social media user wrote. “10/10, we will be coming back.” In a separate tweet, they captioned photos from a small Georgia town with, “We found a German village in the mountains of North Georgia lol. I feel right at home.”

Just had our first Waffle House experience at 1am. Great food, great prices, and friendly staff. 10/10, we will be coming back.😋 pic.twitter.com/QHgftpqfoX — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 8, 2026

One Scottish fan shared a photo of the food they ordered at a Mexican restaurant and admitted, “I think this might be the best food in the world!” Another could not help conceal his stunned reaction watching the New England Patriots cheerleaders help kick off a World Cup game.

A separate England fan posted an image of their In-N-Out order and wrote, “THIS IS THE BEST FOOD I HAVE EVER HAD IN MY LIFE, AMERICA YOU KEEP ON DELIVERING!” In a separate video shared online on Instagram, a group of Japanese World Cup fans shared their very happy reactions to eating Texas barbecue for the first time.

The World Cup, in other words, seems to already be doing more to bring Europeans and Americans together than just about any international event in recent memory.