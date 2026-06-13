Who Was the Child Singing With Katy Perry on the World Cup Stage?

Katy Perry’s performance at the USA vs. Paraguay match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup sparked chatter online. Not because the pop star’s performance was bad, but because she had an unexpected co-star during the number.

That’s right, the singer took to the World Cup stage at SoFi Stadium Friday night, where she was joined by 10-year-old Tius Luka. The young Norwegian singer, who was dressed in a navy tracksuit with red and white stripes, sang the opening and closing lines of Perry’s 2024 song, “Wonder,” which first debuted on her seventh studio album, “143.”

So, why was Luka included in the Friday performance? Keep reading for all the details.

Who is Tius Luka?

As Perry explained in a video uploaded to Instagram, Luka was the inspiration behind her song “Wonder,” which is why she included him as part of her World Cup performance.

“That little voice you’re listening to right now is Tius,” she wrote on Thursday. “Tius recorded his part on ‘Wonder’ when he was 5 years old in 2021. I heard his vocal in 2023 and was inspired to write the verses for ‘Wonder’ and added it to my [seventh] album.”

She continued: “Tius is 10 now and flew all the way to L.A. from Norway to sing this song with me on Friday at the World Cup.”

The video appeared to be from Perry and Luka’s rehearsal on Thursday, as the two singers are seen walking out on the field in full costume together.

You can see the post here.

Where can I watch Katy Perry and Tius Luka’s performance?

Perry and Luka performed the song “Wonder” live ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between USA vs. Paraguay. The soccer game was broadcasted across FOX and Telemundo, who are the official U.S. broadcast rights holders for the World Cup.

However, FIFA already uploaded the pre-game performance on YouTube, which you will find here. You can also find the performance in the X video below.

¡WONDER SUENA EN LOS ÁNGELES! 🇺🇸🎶



Katy Perry y Tius Luka a escena en la tercera inauguración, esta vez en Estados Unidos 🤩



📺 Sigue toda la cobertura de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 por Telemundo y Peacock #MundialTelemundo #FIFAWorldCup #Somos26 pic.twitter.com/c2XdVbITHK — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 13, 2026

Who else performed at the USA vs. Paraguay match?

In addition to Perry, headliners for the pre-match show included Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla.

Though, as we previously reported, the World Cup remains a huge event that brings out huge stars, and the other opening ceremonies saw other notable names, including Shakira, J Balvin, Belinda, Alejandro Fernández, Los Ángeles Azules, Lila Downs and Danny Ocean. Canada’s ceremony included Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez and Michael Bublé.