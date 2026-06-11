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How to Watch the World Cup Opening Ceremony

From Mexico City to Los Angeles and beyond

FIFA World Cup Halftime Performers
(Photo credit: Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup is upon us once more and time zones can be hard to navigate. So allow us to help you out.

The World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and it’s treated like the celebration that it is, with incredible performances and events — all of which you can watch from home. It begins with the opening ceremonies, and this year, they feature some familiar faces.

Here’s what you need to know.

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What time does the opening ceremony start?

Technically, there are multiple ceremonies, each one ahead of each game. The very first one happens before Mexico plays South Africa, at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Canadian opening ceremony will take place on Friday, June 12, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

But if you’re looking for the LA-based opening ceremony, that happens at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the opening ceremonies before each game on Fox or stream them on Fubo.

Who’s performing at the Los Angeles ceremony?

Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla are all set to perform at the LA opening ceremony on Friday.

Is anyone exciting performing at the others?

You bet! The World Cup remains a huge event that brings out huge stars, and the other opening ceremonies will see faces you definitely recognize. That includes Shakira, J Balvin, Belinda, Alejandro Fernández, Los Ángeles Azules, Lila Downs and Danny Ocean. Canada’s ceremony includes Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez and Michael Bublé.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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