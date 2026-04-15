David Beckham Readies for ‘Unforgettable’ 2026 World Cup Alongside Millions of Fans Around the World | Video

David Beckham is ready for the world to enjoy another round of elite soccer as the 2026 FIFA World Cup heads to North America in June.

To celebrate, the athlete has teamed up with official tournament sponsor Stella Artois to recognize one of the biggest rituals sports fans share.

“For every goal scored on the pitch, millions of fans celebrate around the world,” Beckham said in a Wednesday statement. “That shared energy is what makes the World Cup unforgettable — and the most meaningful celebrations are the ones people experience together.”

“Stella Artois’ message is simple: moments of great passion deserve to be savored. We believe the true roar of the game is in the electric energy of fans celebrating in their local bars,” Chris Jones, VP of Marketing for Premium Brands at Anheuser-Busch, added. “That ritual of watching the game with friends is a beloved tradition, and this campaign is an open invitation for fans everywhere to elevate their celebration and honor the moments with a taste experience that’s worth it.”

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Throughout the games, Stella Artois will be transforming select sports bars into “ultimate viewing arenas,” while also offering merch, limited edition packaging and even beer money for some fans 21+.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico — the first time three nations have split the duties. This summer will also see the total teams playing increase from 32 to 48.

In addition to winning 19 major trophies throughout his professional career, Beckham himself made appearances at three prior World Cups in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs June 11 through July 19.