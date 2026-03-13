‘Summer of ‘94’ Soccer Doc Sets SXSW Premiere Ahead of World Cup 2026

The United States is one of three host countries for this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026, but America’s fascination with the sport really began 32 years ago with the 1994 U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.

The team’s underdog story will soon be-retold in “Summer of ’94,” a documentary from Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, Imagine Documentaries and Stand Together premiering this weekend at South by Southwest.

“‘Summer of ’94’ follows the history-making U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team on its tireless journey training for the 1994 FIFA World Cup, overcoming the lack of a formal league, a shortage of notable talent and limited financial resources to defeat fan-favorite Colombia,” per the logline. “Through fresh interviews woven with the team’s own behind-the-scenes 1990s camcorder footage, players and coach Bora Milutinović reflect on the chaos, highlights and determination that transformed a scrappy roster into a team that reshaped U.S. soccer.”

Directed by Dave LaMattina and Chad Walker, the doc is set to premiere on Saturday, with subsequent screenings on Sunday and Wednesday in Austin.

“We created Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios to spotlight pivotal sports moments like this one,” said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Sponsorship & Entertainment at DICK’S Sporting Goods. “The determination and grit shown by the ’94 Men’s National Team still resonates across the sports community today. Our hope is to inspire the next generation of athletes — in soccer and beyond — to work hard and chase their dreams, even when the odds feel stacked against them.”

“Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios is deeply honored to share ‘Summer of ’94’ with the world for the first time at SXSW,” echoed Rebecca Covington, Sr. Director, Creative Production at DICK’S Sporting Goods. “There’s something timeless about that team and as we head toward another FIFA World Cup on U.S. soil, revisiting the magic of ’94 feels not only nostalgic, but necessary. We are happy to celebrate where the team has been and where they’re headed next. “

“‘Summer of ’94’ captures the moment soccer went mainstream in America, and after the World Cup ended in 1994, the torch was passed to parents and kids to keep that momentum going,” added Marc Gilbar, President of Brands & Partnerships at Imagine Entertainment. “That’s why we were so excited to partner with Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, founded in part to help celebrate the next generation of athletes, and ‘Yes Coach!’, an organization that empowers America’s youth sports coaches to mentor young people on and off the field.”

“Summer of ’94” will have its linear premiere May 23 on Fox.