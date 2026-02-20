MLS Teases 2026 Season Coverage With ‘Rivalry-Driven Storytelling’ on Apple TV

It’s almost professional soccer season in North America, and 2026 is promising to be one of the biggest years ever for the sport. Ahead of the MLS Is Back season openers on Saturday, Apple TV teased what to expect from its state-of-the-art coverage going forward.

“Heading into 2026, our partnership between MLS and Apple TV continues to evolve in ways that deliver more value and access for fans. All MLS matches and the Leagues Cup will remain included within the Apple TV subscription, ensuring a seamless, global viewing experience with no local blackouts,” Seth Bacon, Executive VP of Media at Major League Soccer, told TheWrap. “This will allow fans to now gain access to every MLS match with the same subscription they use to access the entire Apple TV content catalog of live sports and Apple Originals programming.”

“From a production standpoint, we are significantly expanding our on-location presence. In addition to having on-site announcers at every match, we will now produce pregame and postgame programming live on site for our Spanish-language studio shows and marquee Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire matches,” he continued. “This approach deepens storytelling, captures the atmosphere of match day, and strengthens the emotional connection between clubs and their communities.”

All 30 of the clubs will be taking their respective pitches this weekend. Believe it or not, Apple TV is set to produce more than 500 MLS matches throughout the season — and that’s not even including the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

“It’s an incredibly exciting moment for MLS and the sport. We are coming off one of our mosts successful seasons ever, with record global viewership for MLS Cup, so we have significant momentum entering the 2026 season,” Bacon shared. “With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to North America, the spotlight on the league will only intensify. This represents both an opportunity and a responsibility to showcase our league, the diversity of our fan base, and the strength of our club communities. The rising popularity of MLS reflects our younger, more global, and more connected fan demographic.”

Another new aspect to Apple TV’s soccer coverage this season is the addition of weekly Walmart Saturday Showdowns. This partnership will offer fans more curated, “rivalry-driven storytelling” as part of an overall strategic step forward — “expanding visibility, deepening fan engagement and continuing to raise the standard for soccer coverage in North America.”

“Walmart Saturday Showdown will feature enhanced production across Apple TV and MLS platforms, capturing the energy on the pitch and in the stands so viewers at home feel fully immersed in the action,” the exec said. “One of the standout innovations is the ‘Shot on iPhone’ View, which uses dynamic camera angles and the world’s most popular camera to capture remarkable moments. This perspective offers fans a true window into the speed, skill, pressure, and emotion of the game, putting them closer to the action than ever before.”

“Each matchup will feature a custom, broadcast graphics package designed specifically for Saturday telecasts,” Bacon further noted. “These visuals will clearly distinguish Walmart Saturday Showdown as MLS’s marquee matchup, elevating the look and feel with rivalry-driven storytelling and a premium, high-energy presentation that signals a must-watch event.”

See the story unfold as reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF play the LAFC this Saturday on Apple TV.