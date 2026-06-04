Netflix Readies for FIFA World Cup With ‘Launch Edition’ Video Game | Video

FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a week away, but if you aren’t going to be in North America to see the games in person, Netflix has a state-of-the-art solution.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition is coming to the streamer on June 11 just in time for kickoff, allowing users from around the world to play as their favorites across the tournament’s 48 international teams.

For up to four local players, “your phone is the controller and your TV is the stadium” as the football federation returns to making streamlined soccer simulation games. In partnership with Delphi, Launch Edition marks the franchise’s first installment since FIFA 23.

The newest Netflix Games offering lets users play as all 1,248 real-life athletes participating in the Cup at any of the 16 real-world stadiums — with users in Brazil getting early Beta testing, now live. Plus, daily challenges and gameplay will evolve as the real-life tournament plays out.

“Experience the pride of playing for your country, step into real-life stadiums and pull off incredible plays with the world’s best athletes without ever leaving Netflix,” per a Thursday blog post. “FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition is a new direction for FIFA football games that celebrates the emotion and joy of the sport. It’s fast, fluid and fun with friends (up to four players) — no matter how familiar you are with video games or football.”

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition slides into Netflix Games on June 11, the same day the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins.