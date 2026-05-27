Patrick Gibson Takes Over James Bond Role in ‘007 First Light’ | Video

While Amazon is busy casting the next James Bond for its live-action movies, the franchise has enlisted Patrick Gibson to take on the iconic role in the new video game, 007 First Light.

Out Wednesday, the “Dexter: Original Sin” and “The OA” actor stars as a younger Bond in this origin story about the secret agent’s early days in an elite MI6 training program.

“In 007 First Light, players step into the shoes of 26-year-old James Bond, a promising yet sometimes reckless Royal Navy air crewman recruited into MI6’s rigorous training program for the once revered and newly resurrected, elite 00-Programme,” per the logline. “For the first time in video games, fans will be able to experience Bond’s ascent at MI6 from a recruit into a fully-fledged spy, as his sharp instincts, resourcefulness and heroism propel him through the ranks and into the world of high-stakes covert operations.”

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The video game also features a new Bond theme song from Lana Del Rey and David Arnold, entitled “First Light.” The rest of the star-studded cast includes Lennie James, Priyanga Burford, Alastair McKenzie, Kiera Lester, Noemie Nakai, Gemma Chan and Lenny Kravitz, just to name a few.

“With 007 First Light, we set out to honor the incredible legacy of 007 while creating a Bond gaming experience like no other,” IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak said in a statement. “This is a Bond still finding his footing, one players can grow with on his journey shaped by instincts, intelligence and the resolve that ultimately built the character’s lasting impact.”

007 First Light is now available for download on PlayStation 5, Xbox, Steam and the Epic Games Store.