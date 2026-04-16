Lana Del Rey Drops James Bond Theme Song for ‘007 First Light’ Video Game

Lana Del Rey has finally gotten her James Bond theme song — just not in the way you might initially expect.

The singer surprise-dropped “First Light” on Thursday, her new title track taken from the upcoming IO Interactive video game “007 First Light” in collaboration with longtime Bond film composer, David Arnold.

The game is set to be released on May 27, and features familiar faces like Lennie James, Gemma Chan, Lenny Kravitz and Patrick Gibson as an inexperienced, 26-year-old Bond.

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“The music of James Bond has always been a huge part of its identity. A title song has to tell us about the world we are about to enter into. It has to intrigue, excite, and beckon us in. This song joins a long line of genre defining songs, each one creating a benchmark of style that adds to the magnificent heritage that is ‘The Bond Song,’” Arnold said in a Thursday statement. “That’s why I was so excited to work with Lana, an artist who brought elegance, atmosphere and her totally unique character to this piece, which I hope will open the world of Bond to a whole new audience.”

“It’s a joy to watch two extraordinary talents like Lana Del Rey and David Arnold combine forces, the result feels instantly ‘Bond’ while still bringing a fresh identity for ‘007 First Light,’” IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak added. “Bond’s return to gaming is a landmark moment for us at IO Interactive, and having a title song of this quality makes it even more special.”

“007 First Light” hits most consoles on May 27.