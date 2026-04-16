‘Street Fighter’ Trailer Packs a Punch for Noah Centineo’s Colorful Video Game Adaptation

The new “Street Fighter” trailer out Thursday packs a lot into just three minutes — and it isn’t holding its punches.

Legendary Pictures’ live-action video game adaptation of the Capcom classic stars Noah Centineo atop an ensemble cast of colorful, recognizable characters. Plus, the teaser for the Kitao Sakurai-directed film even features an unreleased version of “Ambitionz az a Ridah” by Tupac Shakur.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury,” per the logline. “But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

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Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Vidyut Jammwal, Eric André, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Jason Momoa also star.

The movie was executive produced by JJ Hook, Jay Ashenfelter, Kenzo Tsujimoto and Haruhiro Tsujimoto, with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Takayuki Nakayama, Stefan Makhoul and Jason Momoa as producers. Paramount Pictures is handling distribution, with a screenplay by T.J. Fixman and Kitao Sakurai off a story by Dalan Musson and Gary Dauberman.

“Street Fighter” hits theaters on Oct. 16.