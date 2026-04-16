First ‘I Play Rocky’ Trailer Shows Anthony Ippolito’s Uncanny Take on Sylvester Stallone

Amazon MGM Studios closed out their CinemaCon presentation Wednesday with a first look at ‘I Play Rocky’, the Peter Farrelly-directed film about the making of the iconic boxing movie.

A trailer shows Anthony Ippolito as Stallone, doing an uncanny impression. He looks and sounds very similar to 1970s Stallone.

He talks about how he called himself Mike because kids made fun of him. He is then told by AnnaSophia Robb, who plays his wife Sasha Czack, “There are a lot of Mikes in the world, but there’s only one Sylvester.”

Stallone is told that not everybody gets to be a movie star and that he talks “like you have rocks in your mouth.” He is then encouraged to write his own script, which quickly catches attention, though other stars are suggested. “I play Rocky,” he responds.

Tracy Letts plays an exec who keeps offering Stallone more and more money to turn down the role, but he repeatedly refuses, saying he won’t give it up for $10 million.

Stallone is told that, though he can star in the film, he will get paid very little and that the budget is extremely tight. He is shown struggling on set, catching the flu and hurting his hand by punching frozen meat.

A new take on the “Rocky” theme starts to play over more footage of Stallone, starting as he’s jogging with his dog Butkus. The trailer ends with the iconic shot of Rocky at the top of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

Anthony Ippolito headlines the film in the title role of Stallone. Ippolito’s role as Stallone won’t be the first time he’s taken on portraying an icon. One of his biggest credits is playing Al Pacino in the Paramount+ limited series, “The Offer,” which told the story of the making of “The Godfather.” His other work includes “Pixels,” “Purple Hearts” and “Grand Army.”

The film also stars Robb, PJ Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Letts, Jay Duplass, Matt Dillon and Stephan James.

“I Play Rocky” centers on Sylvester Stallone’s adamant belief that he not only serve as the writer on “Rocky” but also be the one to play the character despite being turned down numerous times. Eventually, Stallone was famously given a shot to star in the film, proving the underdog classic began before the cameras even started rolling.

“Rocky” remains one of the most successful sports movies ever made. The 1976 film spawned a slew of sequels and later a trio of “Creed” spinoffs starring Michael B. Jordan. Stallone earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for “Rocky” in 1977 and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the first “Creed” film in 2016. “Rocky” won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1977.

Casey Loving contributed to this report.