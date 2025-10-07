AnnaSophia Robb to Play Sylvester Stallone’s First Wife Sasha Czack in ‘I Play Rocky’ | Exclusive

AnnaSophia Robb has been cast as Sasha Czack in Amazon MGM Studios’ Sylvester Stallone biopic “I Play Rocky,” TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Anthony Ippolito is playing Stallone and Stephan James is playing Carl Weathers in the biopic charting the making of the Oscar-winning “Rocky.”

As the feature’s female lead, Czack was Stallone’s girlfriend at the time of production and eventual wife. “I Play Rocky” is being directed by Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly.

The story follows Stallone’s adamant belief that he not only serve as the writer on “Rocky” but also be the one to play the character despite being turned down numerous times. Eventually, Stallone was famously given a shot to star in the film, proving the underdog classic began before the cameras even started rolling.

“Rocky” remains one of the most successful sports movies ever made. The 1976 film spawned a slew of sequels and later a trio of “Creed” spinoffs starring Michael B. Jordan. Stallone earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for “Rocky” in 1977 and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the first “Creed” film in 2016. “Rocky” won the Best Picture Oscar in 1977.

Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha will produce “I Play Rocky,” with FilmNation Entertainment handling production services and international sales. Peter Gamble wrote the script.

Robb just starred in NBC’s “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” and can be seen in Jeremy Saulnier’s Netflix hit “Rebel Ridge,” opposite Aaron Pierre. Recent credits include “Dr. Death” for Peacock, “Little Fires Everywhere” for Hulu and “The Act” for Hulu.

Robb is also known for “Lansky,” “Down a Dark Hall,” “Freak Show,” “The Way, Way Back” and “Soul Surfer.” She gained early acclaim in “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and as Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” prequel series “The Carrie Diaries.”

Robb is represented by CAA, Untitled and SRDA.