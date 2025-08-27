Anthony Ippolito Cast as Sylvester Stallone in ‘I Play Rocky’

“I Play Rocky” has found its Sly Stallone in Anthony Ippolito.

The young actor has been cast in the Peter Farrelly-directed film about the making of the iconic boxing movie. The story follows Stallone’s adamant belief that he not only serve as the writer on “Rocky,” but also be the one to play the character despite being turned down numerous times. Eventually, Stallone was famously given a shot to star in the film, proving the underdog classic began before the cameras even started rolling.

Ippolito’s role as Stallone won’t be the first time he’s taken on portraying an icon. One of his biggest credits is playing Al Pacino in the Paramount+ limited series, “The Offer,” which told the story of the making of “The Godfather.” His other work includes “Pixels,” “Purple Hearts” and “Grand Army.”

Farrelly has helmed a number of comedies through his career, including “There’s Something About Mary,” “Dumb and Dumber” and, more recently, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and “Ricky Stanicky.” He also won the Oscar for Best Picture for 2018’s “Green Book.”

“Rocky” remains one of the most successful sports movies ever made. The 1976 film spawned a slew of sequels and later a trio of “Creed” spinoffs starring Michael B. Jordan. Stallone earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for “Rocky” in 1977 and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the first “Creed” film in 2016. “Rocky” also won the Best Picture Oscar in 1977.

