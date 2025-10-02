Stephan James Cast as Carl Weathers in Peter Farrelly’s ‘I Play Rocky’

Stephan James has joined the cast of “I Play Rocky” in the role of Carl Weathers, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.

Anthony Ippolito is playing Sylvester Stallone in the biopic charting the making of his Oscar-winning “Rocky.” The film is being directed by Peter Farrelly.

The story follows Stallone’s adamant belief that he not only serve as the writer on “Rocky,” but also be the one to play the character despite being turned down numerous times. Eventually, Stallone was famously given a shot to star in the film, proving the underdog classic began before the cameras even started rolling.

Farrelly has helmed a number of comedies through his career, including “There’s Something About Mary,” “Dumb and Dumber” and, more recently, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and “Ricky Stanicky.” He also won the Oscar for Best Picture for 2018’s “Green Book.”

“Rocky” remains one of the most successful sports movies ever made. The 1976 film spawned a slew of sequels and later a trio of “Creed” spinoffs starring Michael B. Jordan. Stallone earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for “Rocky” in 1977 and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the first “Creed” film in 2016. “Rocky” also won the Best Picture Oscar in 1977.

Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha will produce, with FilmNation Entertainment handling production services and international sales. Peter Gamble wrote the script.

James starred in Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” was Golden Globe nominated for “Homecoming” and starred as the title character in “Ricky” which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. James will next be seen in Netflix’s “War Machine.”

Stephan James is represented by Range Media Partners, CAA, HillTop Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come.