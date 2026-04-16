‘Highlander’ First Look Emphasizes Henry Cavill’s Stunt Training

Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists (UA) banner premiered the first footage of former “Witcher” and “Man of Steel” star Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod, the immortal Scottish duelist at the center of the “Highlander” franchise, at CinemaCon Wednesday night.

Henry Cavill introduced his “Highlander” reboot via video at the industry. He also brought some footage from the film to show off.

“My name is Connor MacLeod,” Cavill says in a Scottish accent in the footage. “I was born in 1518. And I am immortal.”

We see Connor sword-fighting in a Neon-drenched club. This is intercut with BTS footage and the film’s stars giving direct-to-camera interviews. Cavill is shown practicing swordplay and gun work, while Marisa Abela talks about the intensity of her role, set against action sequences involving her character.

The BTS footage is full of bright colors and huge, practical sets. The package ends with several actors saying, “There can be only one,” ending with Dave Bautista’s The Kurgan holding Abela’s character by the throat. Cavill noted that they are still filming in multiple locations, including the Scottish Highlands and Hong Kong.

“John Wick” filmmaker Chad Stahelski directs the new film for United Artists and Amazon MGM.

UA’s Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Stahelski’s production banner, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions and Louise Rosner. UA has secured full rights to the 1986 original, which Lionsgate developed, with potential to also develop a new series.

Russell Crowe stars opposite Cavill as mentor Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, while Bautista portrays the primary antagonist The Kurgan. Also in the cast are Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Irons, Drew McIntyre and Max Zhang.

Kerry Williamson and Mike Finch wrote the film, which reboots Russell Mulcahy’s 1986 fantasy film of the same name. Gregory Widen, Peter Bellwood and Larry Ferguson wrote the original movie with a story by Widen.

The original “Highlander” movie follows Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, an immortal warrior from 16th-century Scotland. The film is set in 1980s New York, where MacLeod runs into his similarly immortal nemesis The Kurgan (then played by Clancy Brown). Sean Connery portrayed Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez.

Casey Loving contributed to this report.