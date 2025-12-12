First ‘Street Fighter’ Teaser Receives Hesitant Praise From Fans: ‘This Actually Looks Fun’

Paramount Pictures released the first look at the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie Thursday and garnered quite a bit of love from fans online.

The stars of “Street Fighter” surprised attendees at the 2025 Game Awards on Thursday evening by debuting the sneak peek teaser for the film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, including a look at each of the 17 iconic characters brought to life.

While only 45-seconds long, the teaser gave a glimpse at Callina Liang as Chun Li, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Andrew Koji as Ryu and Cody Rhodes as Guile.

“Street Fighter,” helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, promises to bring the arcade battle to the big screen — sparing no violence. And fans already can’t get enough.

In response to the teaser’s release, countless “Street Fighter” fans flocked to X and praised the upcoming action movie. Though, many were hesitant to give the film too much praise.

“Shaping up to be exactly what we wanted it to be. A non-serious stomp fest,” one fan penned on X. Another chimed in with, “This actually looks fun.”

A third wrote, “They understood the assignment.”

Yet, one skeptically added, “You have my attention #StreetFighter because of this cast. So either it’s a masterpiece and [a] hit or [it’s] s–t. It’s can’t be mediocre.”

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, “Street Fighter” stars Noah Centineo, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal and Jason Momoa.

The official logline reads: “Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Koji) and Ken Masters (Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Watch the new teaser above.

“Street Fighter” hits theaters Oct. 16, 2026.