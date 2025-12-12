David Corenswet’s Superman Will Appear in ‘Supergirl,’ Milly Alcock Says

Superman fans don’t have to wait for “Man of Tomorrow” to see the Man of Steel again.

“Supergirl” star Milly Alcock attended a reveal event of the film’s first teaser trailer attended by GamesRadar+. After the trailer, Alcock spoke on a panel where she revealed that David Corenswet is set to appear in the new film as Superman.

The news — either an intentional reveal or a slip from Alcock — came as the actress discussed the toughest scenes she had to shoot in her first solo superhero feature. Alcock responded with a moment in the film that apparently features Kara Zor-El chatting with her cousin, spoken entirely in Kryptonese (or, as Alcock called Krypton’s language, “Kryptonian”).

“Oh my god, it was … It was with Superman, and I wasn’t in the suit, and I was speaking … A different language. A different language,” Alcock told reporters at the event.

“That day was really hard, it was, like, 2 degrees,” she added. “He jumped right in the deep end. Yeah, that was a hard day. The whole scene was in Kryptonian. The whole scene was, yeah … Yeah, Kryptonian.”

While it was largely expected that Corenswet would appear in the first “Supergirl” feature (a reciprocal cameo after Alcock showed up in 2025’s “Superman”), it was not yet confirmed that the actor would make a full-on appearance. The teaser trailer for “Supergirl” released Thursday features Corenswet as the Man of Steel on the cover of a newspaper, which is quickly peed on by Kara’s dog Krypto.

It’s unclear what exactly the nature of Superman’s cameo will be, but given the nature of the scene Alcock described — cold climate, spoken in Kryptonese — it seems likely that the film will depict a flashback of Kara’s first meeting with her cousin on Earth. This would fit the bill, as Kara arrives on the planet not knowing how to speak English, and the description of the cold implies the Fortress of Solitude as a possible setting.

“Supergirl” is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira. The film adapts the eight-issue miniseries “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

You can watch the teaser for “Supergirl” below.

A rep for DC Studios did not respond to request for comment.

Play video

“Supergirl” releases in theaters June 26, 2026. This story was first reported by GamesRadar+.