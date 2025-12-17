FIFA Football Simulation Game to Kick Off on Netflix Games in 2026

Netflix is be celebrating one of the biggest games of next year by launching a game of its own. The streamer announced Wednesday it will be releasing a FIFA football simulation game that is tied to FIFA World Cup 2026 and will be available exclusively on Netflix Games.

This upcoming game doesn’t yet have a title or release date. It will be developed and published by Delphi Interactive, the gaming studio that is behind the upcoming James Bond game “Project 007.”

“Netflix members will be able to experience the emotion and drama of the tournament in its purest, most joyful form: fast to learn, thrilling to master and built for anyone to jump in,” a press release for the game reads. “Fun will be just a click away, and anyone can play — solo or with their friends online. All you need is Netflix and your phone.”

The game will be available on select TVs in certain countries with plans to roll out further over time. More information will be announced in 2026.

“The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms,” said Alain Tascan, president of games at Netflix. “We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.”

“Football is the biggest thing in the world. As lifelong FIFA fans, we’re honoured to help usher in the bold, next generation and reimagine the future of the franchise,” said Casper Daugaard, founder and CEO of Delphi Interactive.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the collaboration, noting that the sports organization is “very excited” to collaborate with Netflix and Delphi Interactive.

“This major collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA’s commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games,” Infantino said. “Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA.”