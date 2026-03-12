Paris Fashion Week’s Biggest Stars and Takeaways: A-Listers Hit the City of Light

Paris Fashion Week takeaways, from A-list ambassadors to top collections from Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford and more. Plus: Oscars red carpet predictions, a look inside L.A.’s pre-game fashion parties hosted by Revolve, The Wall Group and UTA, and how TheWrapBook’s new art- and film-packed issue sets the stage for Sunday.

Teyana Taylor poses at the Chanel Women’s Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 fashion show in Paris, on March 9, 2026. Source: Getty

As Paris Fashion Week and the Fall 2026 runway season draw to a close, let the Oscars red carpet fashion predictions begin.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Teyana Taylor took time out of her busy schedule to attend the Chanel show on Monday, increasing the odds that she’ll wear the brand Sunday night — and maybe even become the next Chanel ambassador.

With more brand ambassadors than ever, celebrity guests were as much a part of the show as anything that came down the runway. Here’s a look at some of the notable appearances.

Margot Robbie attends the Chanel Fall 2026 show. Source: Getty

Margot Robbie broke from her “Wuthering Heights” Brontë-core to attend Chanel in one of the sexiest, sportiest looks from Matthieu Blazy’s debut couture collection shown back in January. A couture tank top and jeans, imagine!

Paul Anthony Kelly attends the Dior Fall 2026 show. Source: Getty

“Love Story” star Paul Anthony Kelly made hearts swoon at Dior, looking John F. Kennedy Jr. hot.

Chappell Roan attends the Vivienne Westwood Fall 2026 show. Source: Getty

Building on her history-making Grammys look, Chappell Roan continued to redefine naked dressing at the Vivienne Westwood show wearing a corset dress that looked cheeky coming and going.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Loewe Fall 2026 show. Source: Getty

At the Loewe Fall 2026 show, Emily Ratajkowski put a sultry spin on the preppy knotted cardigan sweater, wearing it strategically placed with nothing underneath.

Alysa Liu attends the Louis Vuitton Fall 2026 show. Source: Getty

U.S. Olympic Figure Skating champion Alysa Liu stayed true to her alt skater image wearing baggy denim at Louis Vuitton.

Natasha Lyonne attends Celine Fall 2026. Source: Getty

Most in character, Natasha Lyonne perfectly embodied Michael Rider’s philosophy at Celine of championing personal style.

Naomi Watts attends the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027. Source: Balmain

Naomi Watts wore Antonin Tron’s vision of everyday glamour to attend his debut collection for Balmain, pairing architectural construction with soft draping in a sharp black-and-white look.

Marilyn Manson walks the Enfants Riches Déprimés Fall/Winter 2026-2027. Source: Getty

In a stunt casting move gone too far, L.A. brand Enfants Riches Déprimés enlisted Marilyn Manson as a runway model, apparently unfazed by the multiple abuse allegations from women that led to him being dropped by his music label, his talent agency and several concert dates.

Chanel Fall 2026. Source: Getty

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel was the buzziest collection of the season, in large part because the brand wisely avoided rushing any see-now, buy-now pieces into stores after his October 2025 runway debut. Instead, Chanel stoked anticipation. The first collection landed in Paris stores this week, sparking a feeding frenzy among editors and fans eager to shop it.

Chanel Fall 2026. Source: Getty

It also created momentum leading into the Fall 2026 Chanel collection shown on Monday, another blazing Blazy success. The collection dropped waists to extreme lows, made a case for the return of the skirt suit, redefined the Chanel jacket to include sporty windbreakers and flannel shirt–like styles, and continued to showcase a fantasia of craft and color.

Dior Fall 2026. Source: Getty

Across the board, designers worked to mix relatable casual clothing with showstoppers, putting forth a new femininity that left quiet luxury behind. Exhibit A: Jonathan Anderson’s Dior, where embellished denim sparkling with crystal embroidery evoked the legendary 1949 Junon and Venus Christian Dior couture ball gowns.

Dior’s garden of delights was shown in a greenhouse in the middle of the Tuileries, complete with a pond of water lilies, which inspired some of the best shoes of the runway season.

Dior Fall 2026. Source: Getty

The Bar jacket morphed into even more shapes, including a soft knit peplum cardigan. Frock coats appeared in lush lamé fabrics, styled with denim or balloon pants. I also loved how he brought the draped and creased effect of a gown to an easy short-sleeve shirt.

Dior Fall 2026. Source: Getty

Tom Ford may be back in filmmaking mode, shooting “Cry to Heaven,” but his name has been very much in the fashion conversation this season, from the revival of ’90s style to Demna heavily referencing him during his first Gucci runway collection in Milan.

Tom Ford Fall 2026. Source: Tom Ford

The actual Tom Ford collection, now designed by Haider Ackermann, delivered on Ford’s legacy, bringing sexy back to the runway. The show featured peekaboo vinyl skirts, low-slung trousers clinging to a bare hip with a thin strap, and plenty of leather and lace — all big trends for fall.

Tom Ford Fall 2026. Source: Tom Ford

Schiaparelli is primed for a major cultural moment, with the “Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art” exhibition opening at the end of the month at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum, showing Elsa Schiaparelli’s work alongside current creative director Daniel Roseberry’s designs. With his fall runway collection, Roseberry continued to honor her surrealist vision and fascination with body modification, presenting figure-enhancing dresses of every kind.

Schiaparelli Fall 2026. Source: Schiaparelli

Paris fashion’s new avant-garde voices, Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, took aim at the One Percent with their Fall 2026 Matières Fécales collection, which repeatedly featured money as a motif, including money masks and a money jacket. The collection also included body-modifying elements, such as Christian Louboutin boots designed to look like bare feet.

Matières Fécales Fall 2026. Source: Matières Fécales

Saint Laurent is marking the 60th anniversary of Le Smoking, adapting the traditional men’s tuxedo for a sensual women’s silhouette. Anthony Vaccarello’s Fall 2026 runway featured many iterations of the look, alongside lacy lingerie pieces and chubby fur coats with grosgrain bow details that have Rihanna’s name written all over them.

Saint Laurent Fall 2026. Source: Getty

Female designers have a distinct eye on fashion. Sarah Burton mastered uncomplicated elegance at Givenchy, with crisp white shirts, feminine suiting and unfussy but gorgeous evening wear for strong women.

Givenchy Fall 2026. Source: Givenchy

An expert at reading the zeitgeist, Miu Miu’s Miuccia Prada drew inspiration from the humbling magnitude of nature and its influence on fashion. Her Fall 2026 runway featured outdoorsy nylon pants, adorable cropped fur-lined jackets, trapper hats, rugged boots, and what could be the next It sneaker—a crystal-covered throwback to the ’90s Prada Sport era. She also incorporated love-worn leather and vintage beaded touches, nodding to the growing popularity of resale and thrifting.

Miu Miu Fall 2026. Source: Getty

Gabriela Hearst interpreted the lace trend in her own luxe, artisanal way, alongside classic tweeds and outerwear, and introduced recycled mink collars held together by delicate chains, making them one of the season’s most desirable accessories. The designer also reminded us that kindness is always in style by elevating her muse, Eglantyne Jebb, whose work has impacted the lives of more than 1 billion children since she founded Save the Children in 1919.

Gabriela Hearst Fall 2026. Source: Getty

Bringing it back to Hollywood, Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli brought “Euphoria” to the runway, collaborating with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, on moody video sets and incorporating imagery from the upcoming season into streetwear looks designed to capture the youth vote.

Balenciaga Fall 2026. Source: Getty

“Heated Rivalry” hunk Hudson Williams, a newly-minted brand ambassador, was sitting in the starry front row, pretty much ensuring he’ll be wearing Balenciaga to the Oscars which he’s slated to attend.

Hudson Williams attends Balenciaga Fall 2026. Source: Balenciaga

Chase Infiniti in TheWrapBook Vol. 5: The Art of Cinema. Photography by Bjorn Iooss, Artwork by Humberto Cruz

TheWrapBook Vol. 5: The Art of Cinema Sets the Stage for the Oscars

Toasting the year’s most vital voices in film, TheWrapBook’s annual collectible coffee table book brings together directors, actors, artists, and cultural leaders who muse on creativity, collaboration, and humanity in its stylish pages.

Famed art dealer and curator Jeffrey Deitch discusses Urs Fischer’s vision of Los Angeles, anchoring the issue in a dialogue between fine art and film that includes seven leading artists creating newly commissioned works inspired by the players of the year.

Highlights from the issue include a cover shoot and feature with “One Battle After Another’s” breakout star Chase Infiniti, set against the playful pop art of Mexican-American creative Humberto Cruz.

(L-R) Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Ryan Coogler, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton in TheWrapBook Vol. 5. Source: Yudo Kurita for TheWrap

Oscar nominees for Sinners, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, reflect on ambition, partnership, and building cinematic legacy in “View From the Top,” while Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning unpack “Sentimental Value’s” meta narratives in an interview illustrated with cast portraits by collage artist Michael J. Hentz.

Christian Lorentzen examines how Best Director nominee Paul Thomas Anderson rewrites the playbook for political filmmaking; Jennifer Venditti, nominated for the inaugural Best Casting Oscar for “Marty Supreme,” speaks about how discovery and instinct shape her work.

“At its core, this book is about the human condition,” TheWrapBook co-editorial directors Michaela Dosamantes and Andrew Wren said in a joint statement. “The solace of recognizing ourselves in art and finding community in the shared experience of cinema.”

TheWrapBook Vol. 5: The Art of Cinema is available in print and digital editions here. Follow the project on Instagram here.

Becky G and Bella Hadid, wearing Revolve Los Angeles, celebrate the debut of Revolve Los Angeles March 10, 2026. Source: Revolve/BFA

Fashion Focus Shifts to L.A. With Pre-Oscar Parties Galore

Dior, Chanel, and Armani are among the international brands descending on Hollywood to host parties this weekend in the lead-up to the Academy Awards. But some of L.A.’s biggest style players kicked things off earlier this week.

On Wednesday night at Delilah, WME’s The Wall Group celebrated its 25th anniversary, toasting the behind-the-scenes wardrobe stylists, hairstylists, colorists, makeup artists, groomers, production designers and motion-picture directors of photography who bring editorial and red carpet fashion to life.

The agency, which represents Chris Appleton, Karla Welch, Kate Young, Gucci Westman, Danilo, Brad Goreski, Kadi Lee, Hung Vanngo, Shani Darden, and many more, has also launched a yearlong Thank Your Glam Team campaign, which has had Jason Momoa, Naomi Watts, Chris Pratt, and others shouting out their besties on social media.

At the party, Desiree Gruber, Kyle McLaughlin, WME Group Co-Chairmen Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz and many more mingled in the dimly-lit supper club.

Kate Stirling and Ali Bird, co-managing directors of The Wall Group, marveled over how the business of image making has expanded, and how her team now works closely with all kinds of WME talent, including figure skater Alysa Liu, who is just now coming into the fashion fold.

Ali Bird and Kate Stirling at The Wall Group Celebrates 25 Years March 11, 2026. Source: The Wall Group

Several guests, including stylists Erica Cloud, Jeanne Yang and Rebecca Ramsey, went from there to Sal’s Place for UTA fashion dealmaker Dan Constable’s annual Carbs before the Carpet dinner.

“I’m so happy to celebrate all the hard work our stylists and our fashion brand partners do this entire awards season. You all power the red carpet,” Constable said in a toast to his guests, which included stylists and reps from Schiaparelli, Loewe, Bulgari and many more brands that will be showing up at the Oscars who did indeed indulge (just a little bit) in crostini, orecchiette and more delicious carbs.

On Tuesday, Bella Hadid hosted a kickoff party for the new Revolve Los Angeles private-label collection at the Living Room, putting the L.A. retail juggernaut in the Oscars week fashion conversation.

The debut range, $200 to $3,500, looks really good, and some pieces are already sold out. It leans into sexy party dressing and elevated essentials, including daring sheer, embroidered, and cutout evening looks, jersey bodysuits and jumpsuits, leather trench coats, and tailored blazer minidresses.

Revolve, founded in 2003 by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas, continues to gain momentum, even in a down retail market. In the past few months, the public company launched joint ventures with Cardi B and designer Dion Lee introducing their new brands, and opened an impressive new brick-and-mortar store at The Grove. The space features the shopping center’s best luxury offering by far on its second floor, representing brands from Revolve’s higher-end FWRD retail site, with finds from Alaïa, Miu Miu, Mugler, and more.

Revolve has 29 owned private-label brands, which make up a significant part of its revenue. Back at The Living Room, Hadid, Soo Joo Park, Shay Mitchell, Isabela Merced, Alexis Ren, and several other guests were wearing Revolve Los Angeles at what was essentially a party-as-fashion-show. Will anyone wear pieces from the collection on Sunday’s Oscars red carpet? Let the games begin.

Revolve co-founder Michael Mente; Bella Hadid and Revolve chief brand officer Raissa Gerona, both wearing Revolve Los Angeles, celebrate the collection debut. Source: Revolve/BFA

Forwarded this newsletter?

Subscribe here to get WrapStyle directly every week!

Have a news story for our readers? Please email booth.moore@thewrap.com

Interested in partnership opportunities? Please email Alex.vonBargen@thewrap.com