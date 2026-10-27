Young Storytellers Nonprofit Launches Fund in Memory of TV Producer Jamie Tarses

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The Los Angeles nonprofit organization Young Storytellers has established a fund in honor of late television executive and producer Jamie Tarses. The fund will support the organization’s programs in L.A. public schools, helping volunteer mentors work personally with students to help them write original scripts for professional actors to perform on stage.

“Jamie understood that the most powerful thing you can tell a young person is that their ideas deserve to be taken seriously,” Jaylene Benggon Chung, managing director of Young Storytellers, said in a statement. “She built that belief into this organization, and it is still at the center of everything we do. Because of this fund, the kids who come through our doors will keep feeling her generosity, whether or not they ever learn her name.”