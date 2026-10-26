Rhea Seehorn, Eugene Hernandez and Patrick Macmanus Join SeriesFest Industry Advisory Board | Exclusive

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“Pluribus” star Rhea Seehorn, Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez and “Dr. Death” creator and showrunner Patrick Macmanus are among the new members of SeriesFest’s Industry Advisory board, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The 2026 board, which brings together leaders from across television, film, production, representation, programming, media and entrepreneurship, includes a total of 36 members who bring strategic counsel, industry insight and professional connections to SeriesFest’s annual Denver festival and year-round development and mentorship programs for emerging storytellers.