AMC Global Media Chief Communications Officer Georgia Juvelis to Step Down

AMC Global Media Chief Communications Officer Georgia Juvelis is stepping down at the end of the year. The role will not be filled following her exit.

Juvelis, who has served in the CCO role since 2023 and has been with the company since 2007, has been key to AMC’s communications strategy during several milestones, including its public spin-off in 2011, the launch of AMC Studios and other M&A deals.

She’s also spearheaded the communications strategy for AMC’s transition into streaming, which includes the services AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder, as well as its series and franchises such as “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” The Walking Dead Universe and Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe.

“It’s been an honor to tell the company’s story through these many chapters, raising our profile and ensuring our shows, films and talent got the recognition they so richly deserved,” Juvelis told employees in a memo to staff. “At the heart of our success and what’s made this such a special place to work are the people. This company’s true superpower has always been its people. I feel lucky beyond measure to have worked alongside brilliant and creative colleagues, many of whom have become lifelong friends along the way.”

Prior to AMC, Juvelis served as vice president of communications at News Corp’s Gemstar-TV Guide, where she oversaw corporate communications, publicity and talent relations. She also worked in publicity at Discovery Communications and ran her own boutique PR firm in NYC and San Francisco, representing clients including Hearst Communications and PBS.

Instead of replacing Juvelis, AMC will move from a centralized comms team to a structure that integrates various aspects of comms with the business units they directly support. The shift, which already exists in the company’s international markets, is designed to promote closer coordination and alignment with its business priorities.

“Georgia has been an important part of our community for 19 years, and we are deeply grateful for her years of service, leadership and dedication,” AMC Global Media CEO Kristin Dolan said in a statement. “Throughout her time with us, Georgia has been a trusted colleague and partner to me and to so many throughout the company, and she has helped guide our communications through some of our most important moments. We thank Georgia for everything she has contributed to our business and culture over nearly two decades. She leaves a lasting mark on our company and we wish her all the best in what comes next.”

Juvelis’ full memo to staff can be read below:

Dear Friends and Colleagues

As you may have heard, I will be stepping down as Chief Communications Officer at the end of the year.

AMC Global Media has been my home for 19 years. I don’t think of this company solely as a professional home because my colleagues, friendships and experiences here have made it so much more than just a place of work.

I joined the company in 2007, when it was still called Rainbow Media and AMC was beginning its transformation from classic movie channel to a destination for prestige drama. Mad Men and Breaking Badentered the cultural ether and helped define an era. The Walking Dead soon followed and became a runaway ratings success.

Over the next few years, our story expanded beyond those early creative and commercial triumphs, through defining moments including our 2011 public spin-off, the launch of AMC Studios and our global expansion. We established ourselves as a leader in targeted streaming, with award-winning services like AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV, and we built franchises with global fandoms including The Walking Dead Universe and Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe.

It’s been an honor to tell the company’s story through these many chapters, raising our profile and ensuring our shows, films and talent got the recognition they so richly deserved.

At the heart of our success and what’s made this such a special place to work are the people. This company’s true superpower has always been its people. I feel lucky beyond measure to have worked alongside brilliant and creative colleagues, many of whom have become lifelong friends along the way.

To Kristin Dolan, thank you for placing your trust in me and for the support and incredible opportunities you’ve extended me. To the Senior Leadership Team, I’m grateful to have shared these latest chapters of our company’s history with you. And to my former boss, Josh Sapan, you are the friend and mentor most people only hope to find in their life.

I’d also like to acknowledge the many outstanding journalists I’ve worked with over the years – my respect for both the work they do and their impact on our industry knows no bounds.

To my supremely talented Communications colleagues – you are without peer. I’ve had some of the most exciting and memorable moments of my career working alongside you. I’ll always cherish my time with you and will be forever proud of our many achievements. Thank you for always taking the work seriously without ever taking yourselves too seriously.

Special thank-yous to my longtime communications colleagues Jim Maiella, Olivia Dupuis and Matt Pollack for your friendship and partnership that has benefitted the company, and each of us, in countless ways. Simply put, working with you rarely felt like work.

When I first came to AMC, I was expecting my first child, my daughter. I’m leaving AMC after just dropping her off at college. The parallels of these milestones and the life lived between them make me simultaneously wistful and entirely grateful, for all of it.

With much fondness and gratitude,

Georgia