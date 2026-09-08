AMC Global Media Settles Latest ‘The Walking Dead’ Lawsuit for $120 Million

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AMC Global Media settled another lawsuit surrounding its “The Walking Dead” franchise on Friday, for a total of $120 million.

This lawsuit, which centered on profit participation rights, was first filed back in 2022 by “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman and other producers on the show, including Glen Mazzara, David Alpert, Charles Eglee and Gale Anne Hurd. Now, four years later, the company has agreed to pay $120 million in total — $85 million paid out this month, and the remaining $35 million next year.

“Robert Kirkman, Robert Kirkman, Inc., Gale Anne Hurd, Valhalla Entertainment, Inc., David Alpert, Circle of Confusion Productions LLC, New Circle of Confusion Productions, Inc., Charles Eglee, United Bongo Drum, Inc., Glen Mazzara and 44 Strong Productions, Inc., on the one hand, and AMC Global Media, on the other hand, are pleased to announce the amicable resolution of all their remaining claims and litigation related to ‘The Walking Dead’ television franchise,” the two sides shared in a Tuesday statement. “The parties look forward to sharing in the continued success of the franchise for many years to come.”

It’s been a long saga for those involved. Last year, a judge denied an attempt by AMC to have this case dismissed.

The 2022 suit is far from the only legal action AMC Global Media has faced over the franchise. In 2021, they settled another profits participation lawsuit from Frank Darabont, which saw the network pay $200 million to Darabont and CAA.

Then just last year, “Fear of the Walking Dead” creator Dave Erickson filed suit against AMC for breach of contract over profit payments on his show that wrapped in November 2023.