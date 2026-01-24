Yvonne Lime Fedderson, ‘I Was a Teenage Werewolf’ Star and Anti-Child Abuse Advocate, Dies at 90

Yvonne Lime Fedderson, an actress best known for starring opposite Michael Landon in 1957’s “I Was a Teenage Werewolf,” has died. She was 90.

Fedderson’s nonprofit organization, Childhelp, which helps prevent and raise awareness regarding child abuse, confirmed the news Friday, sharing in a statement that the Hollywood veteran “passed away peacefully” earlier that day.

“We honor Yvonne’s life by leaning on the light she shared unceasingly and the hope she nurtured for children and families through the life-saving mission she began 67 years ago,” the statement continued. “We are blessed to share her legacy, and we’re grateful to have been part of her life.”

Before signing off the note, the nonprofit added: “As our hands and hearts find strength in our memories of Yvonne and her generous spirit, may all our hearts find comfort in the faith she treasured and the brilliant legacy of love she leaves behind.”

Born Yvonne Glee Lime on April 7, 1935 in Glendale, California, she was the daughter of a music teacher and later attended Glendale High School. Her career as an actress kicked off not long after graduating high school, as her performance in “Ah, Wilderness!” at the Pasadena Playhouse captured the attention of an agent, leading her to land a recurring part on the comedy, “Father Knows Best.” She also appeared in the 1956 western romance film, “The Rainmaker,” which starred Burt Lancaster and Katharine Hepburn.

In addition to an uncredited part in Elvis Presley’s “Loving You,” Fedderson nabbed a starring role in “I Was a Teenage Werewolf,” playing Landon’s character’s girlfriend Arlene.

Her success in Hollywood continued with top billing roles in the 1958 films “Dragstrip Riot” and “High School Hellcats,” as well as 1959’s “Speed Crazy.”

Additional credits include “Untamed Youth,” “Happy,” “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” “Bat Masterson,” “Dragnet 1967,” “The Bill Dana Show,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Gomer Pyle: USMC,” among other titles.

However, it was her time in the USO in Japan with fellow actress Sara O’Meara that led to her life’s mission. Specifically, while on a USO Goodwill Tour abroad, the women became concerned for orphaned children, launching International Orphans Inc.

The organization eventually evolved into Childhelp, whose mission statement reads: “Childhelp exists to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children.”

John Stamos, a celebrity ambassador for Childhelp, paid tribute to Fedderson in the wake of her death, remembering her as a “beloved angel.”

“Yvonne Fedderson led with love in everything she did,” the actor wrote on Instagram Friday. “Her smile, her warmth and her fierce, unwavering dedication to protecting children left an imprint on my heart and on the world.”

He added: “Childhelp is her legacy, but even more than that, her compassion, her courage and her light live on in every child she helped and every life she touched. She changed the world by leading with love, and she will continue to guide and inspire us, always.”