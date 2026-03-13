Zach Braff Clears Rumors He’s Dating an AI Chatbot: ‘Can’t Believe I Have to Type These Words’

Zach Braff has set the record straight on his dating life.

The “Scrubs” actor took to social media Thursday to put an end to rumors that he was dating an AI chatbot. Braff made it clear that rumors started in December from the “I Need You Guys” podcast were wrong.

“I’m not dating a chatbot,” Braff wrote in his Instagram story. “I can’t believe I have to type these words. It is a storyline in an upcoming ep of ‘Scrubs.’ Maybe it came from that? Not sure. But not me. Love, The guy not dating his chatbot. Please update all gossip sites.”

Zach Braff’s Instagram story (Credit: Instagram/zachbraff)

He added: “Also I had no idea until tonight (because I’m not on TikTok) that these folks were the origin of this? I feel like now is a good time to be kind to people.”

Back in December, hosts Max Silvestri, Jenny Slate, and Gabe Liedman brought up a rumor with their podcast guest Kumail Nanjiani without naming names that an actor was in a pretty serious relationship with an AI chatbot.

“There’s a well-known actor who is currently in a romantic relationship with his AI chatbot,” Silvestri said. “And [he] brings the chatbot with him places and talks to the chatbot. I think on the phone or computer or whatever.”

“How well known is this actor?” Nanjiani asked.

“Very. As near A-list as TV can get you,” Silvestri responded. “This person’s also done films.”

Speculation kicked up later following a discussion between comedians Caleb Hearon and Chris Fleming on Hearon’s “So True” podcast. The two brought up hearing about an actor dating a chatbot and Fleming gave clue that stoked the rumor flames.

“We’ll give a clue: Mr. Tumnus,” Fleming said.

Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was Braff because Fleming once described the “Scrubs” actor as giving “Mr. Tumnus vibes.” Mr. Tumnus is the faun character from “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.”

Although most of the comedians have been quiet about the rumors. Silvestri posted about Braff’s post on his own social media.

“Have never mentioned this man’s name in my life,” Silvestri said on his Instagram. “Aren’t there more important stories in the world right now? Between tariffs and energy prices, the average American can barely afford to charge their girlfriend.”